Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Portage RCMP Probe Armed Robbery

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 26 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre.

It happened Saturday morning around 11:40am.

Officers attended and met with the victim and witnesses who advised that a male suspect entered the gaming centre and walked into the cashier’s area armed with a sawed off firearm and removed the cash from the drawer.

The suspect is then seen running out the front door to an awaiting car where they flee the scene.

He is described as being between 6’2″ to 6’4″ in height, wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black neck warmer, and a grey and black toque.

The suspect has a very noticeable scar on the back of his neck.

The getaway vehicle is described as being a small grey colored 4-door Chevy being driven by a female who they described as wearing red lipstick, large glasses, and having a pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—MyToba News

Photos – Portage la Prairie RCMP

Tags: , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Portage RCMP Hunt Armed Carjacker
Ron James in Manitoba
Arrest Made in Manitoba Cold Case
Red River to Expand Nursing Program

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.