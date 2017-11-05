Portage RCMP Probe Armed Robbery

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at the Dakota Tipi Gaming Centre.

It happened Saturday morning around 11:40am.

Officers attended and met with the victim and witnesses who advised that a male suspect entered the gaming centre and walked into the cashier’s area armed with a sawed off firearm and removed the cash from the drawer.

The suspect is then seen running out the front door to an awaiting car where they flee the scene.

He is described as being between 6’2″ to 6’4″ in height, wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black neck warmer, and a grey and black toque.

The suspect has a very noticeable scar on the back of his neck.

The getaway vehicle is described as being a small grey colored 4-door Chevy being driven by a female who they described as wearing red lipstick, large glasses, and having a pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

—MyToba News

Photos – Portage la Prairie RCMP