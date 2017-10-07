Portage RCMP Look For Highway-Blocking Prankster

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP are investigating after a prankster blocked the Trans-Canada Highway.

It happened around 4:25am Saturday at Highway 1 and Highway 13 near Portage la Prairie.

Police arrived and found someone had moved barricades and pylons across both lanes from a nearby construction zone.

“Someone’s idea of a practical joke had the potential to cause a serious or even fatal collision”, says Manitoba RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

“The consequences can be quite severe to those who commit these acts as they can be held accountable for their actions.”

The blockade backed up traffic for half a kilometre.

Manitoba RCMP are reminding motorists that road conditions can change in an instant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File