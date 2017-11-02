Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Portage RCMP Hunt Armed Carjacker

Crime - Car Theft
Andrew McCrea
Posted: 20 seconds ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for an armed carjacker.

It happened Wednesday around 10:10pm on Spruce Bay in Portage la Prairie.

Police say a 47-year-old man was waiting in a van outside a home for someone to come outside.

That’s when the armed suspect entered the vehicle, struck the driver with the firearm, and took the vehicle.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man, about 5’10” tall, with a slim build.

He was covering his face with a mask or bandana and was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Caravan with Manitoba license plate HUT 784.

Police are advising the public it’s a good habit to keep your vehicle doors locked when you’re stopped.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Carjacked At Gunpoint
RCMP Lay Charges After Portage la Prairie Standoff
Armed Standoff Overnight In Portage la Prairie
20 & 22 Year Old Women Die In Portage La Prairie Crash

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.