Portage RCMP Hunt Armed Carjacker

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for an armed carjacker.

It happened Wednesday around 10:10pm on Spruce Bay in Portage la Prairie.

Police say a 47-year-old man was waiting in a van outside a home for someone to come outside.

That’s when the armed suspect entered the vehicle, struck the driver with the firearm, and took the vehicle.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police describe the suspect as an Indigenous man, about 5’10” tall, with a slim build.

He was covering his face with a mask or bandana and was wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and blue jeans.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge Caravan with Manitoba license plate HUT 784.

Police are advising the public it’s a good habit to keep your vehicle doors locked when you’re stopped.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File