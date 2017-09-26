POLL: Pallister Approval Rating Hits New Low

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister’s popularity has fallen again.

A new Angus-Reid poll shows Pallister with an approval rating of 36%.

That’s down 5 points since June, and down 17 points since September of 2016.

Pallister’s approval rating has been falling steadily in the Angus Reid poll, from 50% in December of 2016, to 45% in March of 2017, to 41% in July, and now the new low of 36%.

In recent weeks, Pallister has faced growing criticism over healthcare cuts, and a newly proposed healthcare tax.

Manitoba has also experienced further credit rating downgrades.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News