POLL: Manitoba PCs Retain Lead, Down 10% Points From Election

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba’s governing PC Party retains a healthy lead, though they no longer hold the support of a majority of Manitobans.

That’s according to a new Probe Research Poll, which shows the Pallister-led PC Party in first with 43%, ahead of the NDP and Liberals with 27% and 20% respectively.

The PC’s are down 6% points from December of 2016, and a full 10% points down from the 2016 Provincial Election where they secured a record 40 seats.

The split between Winnipeg and the rest of Manitoba remains, with the PCs leading the NDP by 34% points outside Winnipeg, and just 4% within the city limits.

The real test of the PC government’s popularity will come after they deliver the 2017 budget, which is widely expected to be an austerity plan.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News