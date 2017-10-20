POLL: 71% Of Manitobans Oppose Health Care Premiums

Spencer Fernando
Posted: October 20th at 3:30pm Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB – A poll by Probe Research shows a clear majority of Manitobans oppose Brian Pallister’s proposed health care premiums.

Here are some of the key numbers:

  • 71% oppose the idea of health care premiums. (53% strongly oppose, while 18% moderately oppose)
  • 23% support the idea of health care premiums. (3% strongly support, while 20% moderately support)
  • A majority of Manitobans from all income levels oppose healthcare premiums.
  • PC supporters are the most inclined to support health care premiums, though 63% still oppose the idea. 81% of NDP supporters, and 69% of Liberal supporters oppose the idea respectively.
  • 52% say the imposition of health care premiums would represent Premier Pallister breaking his promise not to raise taxes, while 31% say it would be a response to unanticipated financial realities. 17% are unsure.

The poll results show that bringing in a health care premium would be a massive political risk for the PC government, and could damage their support in a way similar to what happened to the NDP when the Selinger government hiked the PST.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
