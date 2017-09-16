Police Warn Of Winnipeg Home Furnace Inspection Scam

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are warning residents about a home furnace inspection scam.

Police say they are receiving numerous complaints from Winnipeg homeowners about aggressive and possibly fraudulent sales practices for home heating systems.

According to police, the salesperson, or salespeople, will often be in uniforms with corporate logos and/or business identification.

They will approach the residence, and say they are performing furnace inspections, or want to check the operating status of the heating system. Then, they attempt to gain access to the residence.

Police point out that private companies, and employees of private companies, have no legal right to enter a home to inspect furnaces. Regardless of claims about performing inspections, the goal of the salespeople is to convince residents to buy home heating products.

In some cases, salespeople have reportedly told homeowners they are associated with, or even employees of, Manitoba Hydro.

It should be noted that while Manitoba Hydro staff go door-to-door, they always have official Manitoba Hydro identification (including name and photo), and will not pressure homeowners to gain entry – even for inspections.

Remember, you can deny entry to anyone who seems suspicious, and you can contact the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.

For more information on this scam, click here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News