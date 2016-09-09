Police search for sexual assault suspect

Police are hoping you can help them locate a man who sexually assaulted a 31-year-old female in St. Boniface on Wednesday.

At around 10 a.m. on Sept 7, the woman was walking in the area of Rue Archibald and Guilbault Street when an unknown man confronted her from behind.

The suspect grabbed the victim around the mouth and groped her upper body. She screamed and a brief struggle occurred. Passersby heard the commotion and came to help. The suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 25 years old, with a thin build and dark complexion. He was unshaven and wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans and a brown toque.

East District Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with further information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-2857 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

– MyToba News