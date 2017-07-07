banner20

Police Remind Campers to Lock Up at Night

Kevin Klein
July 7th

MORDEN, MB. – After a few robberies were reported at a campground, police are reminding people to play it safe.

The Minnewasta campground had some campers complain of thefts from campsites. One of the campsites had a small 3-foot fridge taken from its site while another had a fridge unplugged but was left behind.

Morden Police are reminding campers to ensure they lock up valuables as much as possible at night or when away from their site.

Anyone with information regarding these complaints is asked to call the Morden Police Service at 822-4900.

