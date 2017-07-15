Winnipeg Police Need Help Identifying Female Victim

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winnipeg Police are asking for the publics help identifying a 25-year-old woman found injured early yesterday.

Yesterday, at approximately 1:40 a.m., emergency crews found a woman injured and unresponsive in the roadway at the intersection of Main Street and Powers Avenue.

Police said the woman was transported to a hospital where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The cause of her injuries is unknown at this time, but police say the early evidence does not suggest a motor vehicle collision.

Winnipeg Police has not been able to ascertain the identity of the victim. She is described as Indigenous in appearance, approximately 25-years-of-age. 5’2″ in height, slim build, with wavy brown coloured hair in a bun. In addition she has ‘Marcus’ tattooed in script on her left inner forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or the possible identity of the victim, is asked call police at 204-986-7085.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

File Photo