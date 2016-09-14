MyToba.ca-banner
Police need help identifying armed robber

Posted on Wed, September 14, 2016

Winnipeg police need your help identifying an armed robber.

The suspect has been linked to a dozen robberies since the end of July, mostly at hotels.

He is described as a Caucasian man aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

Police say he wore various outfits and disguises.

His weapon of choice was either bear spray or a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca

