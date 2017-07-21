Police Make Arrests In Winnipeg Bicycle Theft

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have arrested two men after a 14-year-old was robbed of his bicycle.

Early Thursday morning, police officers were in the area of Lindsay Street and Wellington Crescent when they met a 14-year-old boy who had been beaten up and robbed of his bicycle by three suspects who fled.

Later, a patrol unit found the three suspect men, who fled upon seeing police.

With the help of the K9 unit, two of the suspects were tracked down.

One was caught in the 100 block of Winston Road, while the other was located in the 100 block of Cavell Drive.

The bicycle was recovered, and will be returned to the robbery victim.

Police arrested 18-year-old Charles Kaniki, and charged him with robbery and failing to comply with condition of recognizance. He remains in custody.

Police arrested another unnamed 18-year-old who has been charged with robbery, and possession of a weapon. He was released on a promise to appear.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call police at 204-986-6219.

-MyToba Staff