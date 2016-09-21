Police looking for 17-year-old Tara Michell

Posted on Wed, September 21, 2016

Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 17-year-old girl.

Tara Michell was last seen on Thursday, September 15th in the city’s Burrows-Keewatin area.

She is described as Aboriginal with light skin, 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with a medium build.

Michell has long hair dyed purple and brown eyes.

She was wearing black tights, a black shirt, and sandals at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

