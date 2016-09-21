Police looking for 17-year-old Tara Michell
Winnipeg police need your help finding this missing 17-year-old girl.
Tara Michell was last seen on Thursday, September 15th in the city’s Burrows-Keewatin area.
She is described as Aboriginal with light skin, 5’5″ tall, weighing 140 pounds with a medium build.
Michell has long hair dyed purple and brown eyes.
She was wearing black tights, a black shirt, and sandals at the time of her disappearance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca