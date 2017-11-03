banner20

Police Dog Eddie Arrests Two Winnipeggers In Selkirk

Spencer Fernando
SELKIRK, MB – Eddie the Police Dog helped make two arrests early this morning.

Around 3:15 am, Selkirk RCMP on Main Street saw an SUV that had been reported stolen.

The driver refused to pull over, and drove into East Selkirk.

After getting hung up in a farmyard, the driver and another occupant got out of the SUV and fled on foot.

Police Dog Services were brought to the scene.

Eddie the Police Dog and his handler quickly found a woman in the farmyard. She was taken into custody. Then, Eddie found the male drive inside a cargo trailer that was in a garage.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 and Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000. The 25-year-old woman was charged with Possess Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Possess Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 x 2, Obstruction, Possession of Methamphetamine and Breach Court Documents x 2.

Both suspects are from Winnipeg.

Photo – Manitoba RCMP

