Police Concerned For Safety Of Missing Manitoba Teen

POWERVIEW, MB – Manitoba RCMP are becoming increasingly concerned for the safety of missing Manitoba teen Taya Guimond.

Guimond was last seen hitchhiking on Highway 304 South, heading out of Powerview, on October 2, 2017. RCMP say that Taya regularly travels between Selkirk and Winnipeg, but always communicates with her family. This time however, nobody has heard from her since October 2.

RCMP say Taya is also a regular user of social media, but her accounts have had no activity since the early morning of October 3, 2017.

Police have so far been unable to locate her, and both her family and police are becoming increasingly worried about her safety.

The RCMP is asking anyone who may have seen Taya, heard of her whereabouts or saw her getting into a vehicle on October 2, to contact Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728.

Below are photos of Taya Guimond, her home, and the last location she was seen:

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News