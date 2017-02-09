Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Police Charge Teen In Winnipeg’s First Homicide Of 2017

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 9th at 4:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have a teenager in custody for the shooting death of 25-year-old Tyler Kirton – Winnipeg’s first homicide of 2017.

The crime took place around 9:55 p.m. on January 3rd. Police responded to reports of gunshots at Watt Street and Thames Avenue, and found Tyler Kirton on the ground. Kirton was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old has been charged for the crime. Police say the original charge was for second degree murder, but was later upgraded. The teen now faces a charge of first degree murder and remains in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

