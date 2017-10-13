banner20

Police Asking For Help Finding Missing Winnipeg Woman

Hal Anderson
Posted: 15 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 21 year old woman.

Sarah Marie Ibrahim was last seen in the Southdale area Wednesday evening.

She’s described as bi-racial and 5’8″ with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes. Sarah was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater and jeans.

It’s believed she was driving a 2001 Chevroley brown and purple Impala with Manitoba licence HTC 247.

Police are concerned about Sarah’s well-being and you’re asked to please call Missing Persons at (204) 986-6250 if you know her whereabouts.

