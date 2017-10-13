Police Asking For Help Finding Missing Winnipeg Woman
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police are asking for your help in finding a missing 21 year old woman.
Sarah Marie Ibrahim was last seen in the Southdale area Wednesday evening.
She’s described as bi-racial and 5’8″ with a thin build, long black hair and brown eyes. Sarah was last seen wearing a black zip up sweater and jeans.
It’s believed she was driving a 2001 Chevroley brown and purple Impala with Manitoba licence HTC 247.
Police are concerned about Sarah’s well-being and you’re asked to please call Missing Persons at (204) 986-6250 if you know her whereabouts.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Photo – Winnipeg Police Service