Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Police Arrest Three In Winnipeg Drug Bust

Spencer Fernando
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A Friday afternoon drug bust has led to charges against three people.

It happened in the 100 block of Leahcrest Crescent, when members of the Winnipeg Police Services executed a search warrant.

Police seized the following items:

·         56 grams of crack cocaine (valued at $4,480)
·         110 grams of marijuana (valued at $1,100)
·         Large amount of monies.
·         An assortment of ammunition.

Three people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes:

One man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Weapons Prohibition (x2).

One woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana.

Both were taken into custody.

A third woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine. She was released on an appearance notice.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Tags: , , ,
Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
Related Posts
Three In Custody For Winnipeg Liquor Theft
Winnipeg Man Arrested For Child Sex Abuse Images After New Zealand Tip
High Risk Sex Offender Back in Jail
Bicycle + Shotgun + Meth = Arrest For Winnipeg Man

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.