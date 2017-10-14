Police Arrest Three In Winnipeg Drug Bust
WINNIPEG, MB – A Friday afternoon drug bust has led to charges against three people.
It happened in the 100 block of Leahcrest Crescent, when members of the Winnipeg Police Services executed a search warrant.
Police seized the following items:
· 56 grams of crack cocaine (valued at $4,480)
· 110 grams of marijuana (valued at $1,100)
· Large amount of monies.
· An assortment of ammunition.
Three people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes:
One man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Weapons Prohibition (x2).
One woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana.
Both were taken into custody.
A third woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine. She was released on an appearance notice.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News