Police Arrest Three In Winnipeg Drug Bust

WINNIPEG, MB – A Friday afternoon drug bust has led to charges against three people.

It happened in the 100 block of Leahcrest Crescent, when members of the Winnipeg Police Services executed a search warrant.

Police seized the following items:

· 56 grams of crack cocaine (valued at $4,480)

· 110 grams of marijuana (valued at $1,100)

· Large amount of monies.

· An assortment of ammunition.

Three people were arrested and charged with drug-related crimes:

One man was charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, and Fail to Comply with Weapons Prohibition (x2).

One woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000, Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice, and Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Marijuana.

Both were taken into custody.

A third woman was charged with Possession of a Scheduled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine. She was released on an appearance notice.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News