Police Arrest Cross Lake Man After Winnipeg Robbery Spree

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have made an arrest after a string of robberies on Friday.

On June 23rd, a man walked into a pharmacy on Osborne street. His face was concealed and he was carrying a blunt weapon. The man tried to rob the business, but ended up leaving with nothing.

Later in the day around 4:05 pm, a man entered a grocery store on River Avenue, with his face concealed and carrying a knife. He went up to an employee and her child, making demands. He left with some money and merchandise.

Then, around 11:30 pm, a man entered a gas station in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue. He robbed the station, leaving with an unknown amount of money.

After investigating the string of robberies, the Major Crimes Unit determined that one suspect was responsible for all three robberies.

Yesterday, the man suspected of the crimes was tried robbing a bear store on Keewatin Street. He failed to get anything and fled.

While police were responding to that incident, an officer with the K9 unit noticed the suspect in the 1500 block of Notre Dame Avenue, and arrested him.

Police have charged 34-year-old Brendon Malcom McIvor of Cross Lake with the following crimes:

Four counts of Robbery

Four counts of Disguise with Intent

Carrying a concealed weapon

McIvor remains in custody.

