Police Arrest And Charge Man For 7 Downtown Winnipeg Assaults
WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have apprehended a man in connection with the random assaults of 7 people in downtown Winnipeg.
28-year-old Michael Ryan Fitzsimmons was arrested on Saturday.
Fitzsimmons is accused of the following assaults that took place on February 7:
- At approximately 7:30 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of River Avenue and Osborne Street. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 7:35 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult male in the same area. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 7:45 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Broadway and Edmonton Avenue. The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 7:50 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Hargrave Street and St. Mary Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 7:55 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of St. Mary Avenue and Garry Street. The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 8:00 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the 300 block of York Avenue. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
- At approximately 10:30 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Fitzsimmons faces the following charges:
- 6 counts of Assault Cause Bodily harm
- Assault with a Weapon
- Mischief Under $5,000
- 24 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Fitzsimmons is in custody.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
Photo – Facebook