Police Arrest And Charge Man For 7 Downtown Winnipeg Assaults

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have apprehended a man in connection with the random assaults of 7 people in downtown Winnipeg.

28-year-old Michael Ryan Fitzsimmons was arrested on Saturday.

Fitzsimmons is accused of the following assaults that took place on February 7:

At approximately 7:30 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of River Avenue and Osborne Street. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult male in the same area. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:45 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Broadway and Edmonton Avenue. The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Hargrave Street and St. Mary Avenue. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 7:55 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of St. Mary Avenue and Garry Street. The victim suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the 300 block of York Avenue. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. the accused assaulted an adult female in the area of Main Street and Pioneer Avenue. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitzsimmons faces the following charges:

6 counts of Assault Cause Bodily harm

Assault with a Weapon

Mischief Under $5,000

24 counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Fitzsimmons is in custody.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook