Polar Bear Eli Dies At Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG, MB – Eli, a three-year-old polar bear, has died at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg.

The Zoo says it happened yesterday afternoon.

Eli had been at the Zoo since November of 2015.

According to Zoo officials, Eli began exhibiting concern symptoms on Friday, and was treated by staff. By Saturday he had gotten much worse, and we was anesthetized so the cause of his illness could be determined. Unfortunately, Eli passed away short after they put him under.

“We are all deeply saddened by Eli’s passing. He was a part of our zoo family and this is a heartbreaking loss for our staff and visitors,” said Gary Lunsford, Sr. Director Animal Care & Conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Early results from a necropsy of Eli indicates a swelling of tissues in his throat and neck. The swelling interfered with Eli’s breathing, and is believed to be the likely cause of death. As a result of that diagnosis, Zoo officials do not believe there is a risk to other animals at the Zoo.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News