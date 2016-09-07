Pokemon coming to Winnipeg Zoo

WINNIPEG – Pokemon is coming to the Winnipeg Zoo Saturday, September 10.

Visitors to the Assiniboine Park Zoo can pre-purchase their tickets online from Wednesday, September 7 to Friday, September 9 and receive 15% off Zoo admission by using the promotional code CATCHEMALL. The promotional code is valid online in advance only and not applicable at the gate.

The Zoo will have 30 Poke-stops and 2 gyms and this Saturday lures will be dropped every 30 minutes from 10 am to 4 pm. Special guests include Winston the polar bear mascot and Ash and Misty from Pokemon Go, who will be greeting visitors from 11am until 2pm.

In a release the Assiniboine Park Zoo said; “We see Pokémon Go players throughout Assiniboine Park all the time, but not as many in the Zoo,” said Janice Martin, Curator of Animal Care and Natural Encounters Assiniboine Park Zoo. “We thought this would be a fun, new way for visitors to explore the Zoo and see the animals – real and animated!”

You will find more details and can purchase tickets on their website.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News