Pleffner Drives Home Winner, Goldeyes Extend Lead

FARGO, ND. — A single in the eighth by Shawn Pleffner, sent home Casey Turgeon with the eventual winning run as the Winnipeg Goldeyes won a thriller in Fargo on Sunday afternoon.

With the game tied 3-3 heading to the eighth, Turgeon, the newest member of the Goldeyes, walked, stole second, went to third when Reggie Abercrombie grounded out to second and scored on Pleffner’s two-out single.

After Victor Capellan, in the eighth, and Ryan Chaffee, in the ninth, mopped things up for starter Charle Rosario, the big eighth-inning run gave the Fish a 4-3 victory, their second straight in Fargo and now the Goldeyes have a chance to win this four-game series at Newman Outdoor Field on Monday night.

With the victory, Winnipeg improved to 52-34 and opened up a 5.5-game lead over Fargo in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. Winnipeg has won seven of its last 10 and now leads third-place St. Paul by at least eight full games. The RedHawks fell to 45-38 with 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Goldeyes reliever Mitch Lambson (6-3, 4.01 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits over two innings of work in relief of Rosario. Lambson had three strikeouts. Rosario was solid, allowing only two runs on five hits through five full innings.

The RedHawks led 2-0 after the fourth but the Goldeyes scored three in the sixth – a solo homer by Josh Romanski and a two-run bomb by David Bergin — to take a one-run lead. Fargo scored a run off of Lambson in the seventh to tie it but Pleffner delivered the victory in the eighth.

The Goldeyes outhit the RedHawks 9-8 as Bergin (.328, fifth in the American Association batting race) went three-for-three with a walk, a run scored and two driven in. His two-run homer in the sixth was his 20th of the season. Romanski (.333, third in the American Association batting race) went-one-for-four but hit that solo homer, his 10th of the year, in the sixth. The Goldeyes now have five players with 10 or more home runs this season.

Pleffner (.334, second in the American Association batting race) went two-for-four with a game-winning RBI; Abercrombie (.281) went one-for-four and scored a run; Mason Katz (.237) went one-for-three; and Andrew Sohn (.323, seventh in the American Association batting race) went one-for-five.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play the final game of this four-game series on Monday night at 7 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. The Fish will return home and open a three-game series with Sioux City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal