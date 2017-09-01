Playoff Time For Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes can start selling playoff tickets.

Thursday night at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul, the Goldeyes scored five runs in the fourth inning and that’s all the pitching staff needed as the Fish whipped the St. Paul Saints 5-0 and clinched the American Association’s North Division title.

On Thursday afternoon, second-place Fargo beat Lincoln 3-2 to stay alive in the race for the North Division crown, but on Thursday night, in front of 8,722 in St. Paul, the Goldeyes shut out St. Paul to sweep the Saints in the final three-game series between the two teams this season.

Amazingly, the Goldeyes shut out St. Paul in their own building in both of the final two games of the series. The Fish held the Saints scoreless over the final 19 innings of the series.

With the win, the Goldeyes won their sixth straight game and improved to 60-36 (24 games above .500 for the first time this year). Winnipeg still has a five game lead over 55-41 Fargo, but with only four games remaining, the final series of the year between Winnipeg and Fargo at Shaw Park will have no bearing on the outcome of the North Division race.

This will be the 19th time in the 24-year history of the Goldeyes that the team has reached the postseason. It’s the third time the Goldeyes have won the North Division since joining the American Association in 2011.

Thursday night’s game was essentially over in the fourth. Josh Romanski led off with a single, then Reggie Abercrombie walked. Shawn Pleffner singled, scoring Romanski, who bowled over the St. Paul catcher and that led to a dugout-clearing altercation. When peace was negotiated, the Goldeyes added to their lead. David Bergin singled and that scored Abercrombie and sent Pleffner to third. Pleffner scored on an RBI ground-out by Wes Darvill and then Mason Katz hit a two-run home run, his 16th of the year, to make it 5-0 and pretty much lock it up.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (9-4, 4.60 ERA) picked up the win, allowing no runs on four hits over seven strong innings. He earned the victory with eight strikeouts and only one walk. Carl now has 103 strikeouts this season season and on Thursday night became just the seventh pitcher in team history with two seasons of 100-plus strikeouts. Carl struck out 115 batters last season.

Mitchell Lambson and Victor Capellan pitched the final two innings of scoreless relief. Goldeyes’ pitchers combined for nine strikeouts on Thursday night, giving the staff a total of 729 this season. That’s a franchise record, breaking the previous mark of 722 that had stood since 1997.

St. Paul’s Dustin Crenshaw (2-2, 5.97 ERA) was tagged with the loss. He gave up five runs on seven hits over only four complete innings of work.

The Goldeyes outhit the Saints 10-6. Katz (.260), who has hit safely in nine straight games, went two-for-four with a homer, a run scored and two driven in. Pleffner (.340), the league’s leading hitter, went two-for-for with a run scored and an RBI. Bergin (.330) went two for four with a run scored and one driven in. David Rohm (.282) went two-for-five; Reggie Abercrombie (.275) went one-for-three with a run scored; Josh Romanski (.330), went one-for-four with a run scored. Darvill (.311) was held hitless, but he knocked in a run.

The Goldeyes now boast the Top 3 hitters in the league – Pleffner, Romanski and Bergin.

After the game in St. Paul, the Goldeyes immediately hopped on the bus and headed back to Winnipeg where they’ll open a four-game, season-ending series with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks starting Friday night at 7:05 at Shaw Park. The entire final series can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal