Planned Power Outage Tomorrow In Parts Of Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Hydro will be interrupting electric power for parts of Winnipeg on Sunday, October 15.

The outage will take place in downtown Winnipeg and West Broadway, specifically the north and south of Broadway Avenue from Sherbrook Street to Main Street.

It begins at 3:00 am, and is expected to last for about 3 hours.

Hydro says about 2,800 people will lose power during that time.

The interruption is needed so Hydro can safely upgrade distribution equipment in the area. Without the work being done, Hydro says there is the possibility of a longer, unplanned outage.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News