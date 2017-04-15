Pizarro Named Canada’s Top Apprentice Jockey

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg’s own Kayla Pizarro has been named Canada’s top apprentice jockey. She received the prestigious honour at the annual Sovereign Awards banquet in Toronto on Thursday night.

Pizarro, 25, who races at Assiniboia Downs and whose brother, Tyler, has been racing primarily at Woodbine in Toronto for 11 years, edged out three other apprentice jockeys to win the award which is based on their riding last year. She won 40 out of 279 races, most of them at Assiniboia Downs, for a win percentage of 14.3 per cent.

A major highlight of her season was winning a stakes race, the Miss Royal Gold, aboard a horse named About a Girl. She also finished third in the Gold Cup Stakes with C.C. Ride.

Voters included media and racing officials. She received more votes than:

Jose Mariano Asensio of Hastings Park in Vancouver who won 14 of 180 starts (win rate 7.7 per cent)

Aimee D. Auger of Woodbine in Toronto who won 32 of 303 starts (win rate of 10.5 per cent)

Daniel Gopie of Marquis Downs in Saskatoon who won 28 or 121 starts (win rate of 23 per cent)

Pizarro is already working out horses at the track which opens Mother’s Day, May 14, with an afternoon card that begins at 1:30 p.m.

Scott Taylor, MyToba News

Photo courtesy Assiniboia Downs