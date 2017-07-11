Pizarro cuts into Morales’ Lead, Media Melee Wins 3rd Straight

WINNIPEG, MB – The one thing we know for certain about the jockey competition at Assiniboia Downs. Regardless of what happens in June and July, it will be close in August and September.

This past weekend, 2016 Sovereign Award winner Kayla Pizarro won one race on Friday night and then two more on Saturday while Morales won once on Saturday as Pizarro cut Morales lead by two.

Pizarro, 25, is a Winnipegger who was named the winner of the 2016 Sovereign Award as Canada’s top Apprentice jockey. Pizarro, whose brother, Tyler, has been racing primarily at Woodbine in Toronto for 11 years, edged out three other apprentice jockeys to win the award which is based on their riding last year. She won 40 of 279 races in 2016, most of them at Assiniboia Downs, for a win percentage of 14.3 per cent.

She’s no apprentice anymore.

On Friday night, Pizarro won Race 2 for trainer Jerry Gourneau aboard Eyes Have It. Morales brought home the longshot Ellie Mae right behind Pizarro.

Meanwhile, in the $18,000 Smokey Cinder Overnight Stakes, Tyrone Nelson rode the popular Media Melee to victory. It was Media Melee’s third straight Stakes win. He also took the $18,000 Major Enterprise Overnight Stakes on May 31, and the $25,000 Free Press Stakes on June 18 and was second in the $18,000 Kalfaari Overnight Stakes on May 14. It’s been a great summer for Media Melee, Nelson, owner John Ganas and trainer Steven Gaskin.

On Saturday night, Pizarro started with a roar. She brought home the longshot BB Prince of Scat in Race 2 for Gourneau. BB Prince of Scat paid $17.20, $8.10 and $4.60. She also won Race 6 for trainer Steven Gaskin aboard Next Up. Morales, meanwhile, won Race 3 aboard the favorite Mystery Cat for trainer Gary Danelson as The Legend gets one victory closer to 1,200 for his career.

Pizarro now has 20 wins, 15 seconds and 20 third place finishes and trails Morales by just five wins. Morales still holds the lead with 25 victories, 15 seconds and 11 thirds to go with $223,240 in earnings in 71 mounts. Pizarro has earned $160,658 in 98 mounts. Defending champion Christopher Husbands and former champion Rohan Singh are tied for third with 17 wins each. Husbands has had 112 starts while Singh had had 76.

On the trainer’s side, Elton Dickey leads with 18 wins, 18 seconds, nine thirds and $139,297 in winnings in 79 starts. The track’s two outstanding aboriginal trainers, Jerry Gourneau and defending champion Tom Gardipy Jr., are second with 15 wins each. Gourneau also had 18 seconds and 19 thirds and $143,093 in earnings in 94 starts while Gardipy Jr. has 13 seconds and 13 thirds and $135,724 in winnings in 114 starts. Shelley Brown and Don Schnell are next with 13 wins each.

Don’t forget, the 22nd Annual Assiniboia Downs Golf Tournament will be held Monday, Aug. 21, at Breezy Bend Country Club. Entry fee is $175 and includes a Texas Scramble-style golf tournament, dinner and prizes. There are still some openings for sponsors. Call Dale Bruzell at 204-885-3330 ext. 249 if your firm is interested.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs