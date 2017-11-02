Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Pills Allegedly Found In Winnipeg Halloween Candy

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Winnipeg police say they are investigating claims a North Kildonan trick-or-treater received Xanax pills.

Eight pills in a zipper-lock sandwich bag were allegedly dropped in the child’s candy bag.

The mother says her child was collecting candy on Knowles Avenue, Bonner Avenue, and Rothesay Street.

Winnipeg police are warning other parents and guardians to carefully check all Halloween candy.

The city has handy Halloween safety tips here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
