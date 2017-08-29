Pickup Slams Into Semi In Elie

ELIE, MB. — Two people from Warren, Manitoba are recovering after a multi-vehicle collision in Elie.

It happened around 7:40pm Monday night at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 and Highway 248.

Headingley RCMP say a semi-truck was stopped at a red light in one of the westbound lanes.

That’s when a pickup truck towing a trailer crashed into the back of the semi.

“In the past few weeks, we have been attending far too many serious collisions, and many of those are occurring at intersections,” says RCMP Sgt. Mark Hume.

“Intersections are inherently more dangerous than straightaways – you have traffic going in all different directions, doing different speeds and having different right of ways. Drivers absolutely need to be alert when on the road, and especially at intersections. We could have had two more deaths last night.”

The 41-year-old man driving the pickup and a 16-year-old boy had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Both were treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 36-year-old man driving the semi was not injured and did not require medical treatment.

The driver of the pickup has been slapped with a charge of Drive Carelessly.

