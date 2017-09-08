banner20

PHOTOS: Old Signage Comes Down At The Burt

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 8th at 7:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — The old marquee at The Burton Cummings Theatre has been dismantled.

Work began around 10:00pm Thursday night at the event venue.

In previous incarnations as The Walker and The Odeon, the old theatre was a vaudeville house and movie theatre.

The marquee briefly displayed the old names.

True North Sports + Entertainment says they believe the signage was erect in the 1940’s.

They expect the new marquee to be installed by the end of September.

The Burt, as it is affectionately known, now hosts more than 70 live events every year.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – True North Sports + Entertainment

