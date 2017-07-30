Photos From Day 2 At The Canada Games

WINNIPEG, MB – Check out some photos and updates from Day 2 at the Canada Games!

Photos of Day 2 Action:

Updates:

Canada Games Sport for Life Centre comes alive with Basketball action

On its inaugural day of sport competition at the Games, the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre – the Games’ most significant physical legacy – was jumping. By the 7:30 p.m. opposing Manitoba and Nova Scotia, it was standing room only, with fans standing three- and four-deep to catch the excitement. It was a close game but, in the end, Team Manitoba’s boisterous cheering section helped propel them to a nail-biting finish: 88-83 with only seconds to go. Noah Dornn, #12, was the hometown hero.

Team Alberta hot on opening day

Team Alberta made a strong debut at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg with memorable performances throughout the day. Not only did its teams winning all but two of their respective matches despite high temperatures and humid conditions, but it’s women’s basketball team set a new Canada Games record for most points in a single game. The previous record was at 111 points.

The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Canada Games Festival reaches capacity of 9,500 people in attendance.

Starting with an Opening Ceremony with dignitaries from the three levels of government in attendance, the Festival crowd continued to swell throughout the evening. The Forks parking lots reached capacity and were closed by 7:15 p.m., with the Host Society taking to social media to encourage the public to walk, take a bike or transit bus. By the time the fireworks started at 10:30 after Serena Ryder took the stage as part of Ontario Night’s stellar line up, the Forks site reached capacity at 9,500.

-MyToba News

Photos by Monique Ditter