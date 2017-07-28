Photos: 2017 Canada Games Torch Relay

WINNIPEG, MB. — MyToba’s James Carey Lauder caught pictures of the 2017 Canada Games torch relay.

The route started at the Queen Elizabeth Bridge, headed to St. Mary Avenue, and ended up at the Manitoba Legislature.

Fun facts

Dancing Gabe Langois was the first carrier from Memorial Park

Wolfpack Wom’es football carried the torch at point 23 with 5 members

In Winnipeg there were 67 torch carriers

Queen Elizabeth Bridge

Brad Bouchard and Brooke Bouchard at position 9 of the relay.

Dad and daughter games hook: Brad played softball in 1989 in Saskatoon for MB and Brooke will be diving in the games here in Winnipeg 2017 for MB.

Brooke and Brad pass the torch to James Anastasio at the halfway point ton the Queen Elizabeth Way.

THE LEDGE

Emily Doyle passes the torch to Premier Brain Pallister.

Emily Doyle accompanies the Premier to the next hand off point.

Premier passes torch to Hon. Rochelle Squires on the west side of the ledge.

Larry Baillie receives the torch from Hon. Rochelle Squires at the south side of the ledge.

Larry Baillie passes the torch to Chris Merrithew on the east side of the ledge.

—James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports

Photos – James Carey Lauder, MyToba Sports