Philly, Denver and the 49ers are better than we thought

The first week of the 2016 National Football League season is over and this is what we’ve learned:

It’s same ol’, same ol’ time for the poor Cleveland Browns. Despite head coach Hue Jackson’s claim that his team will win a Super Bowl for the fans of Cleveland, that’s not likely. In Week 1, quarterback Robert Griffin III went down with a broken shoulder, so it’s back to Josh McCown. Good luck with that.

Sure, Philadelphia rookie QB Carson Wentz beat the Browns, but it was a still a professional football team and Wentz certainly didn’t look like a rookie. He passed for 278 yards and two touchdowns in what was the first time a rookie had started Game 1 for the Eagles since Davey O’Brien in 1939. Wentz is very, very good. Better than most observers think.

Detroit’s Matt Stafford went 31-for-39 for 340 yards and three touchdowns in a 39-35 win at Indianapolis. We have said before that Stafford has a love affair going with his right arm, but if she gives him what she did in Week 1 for the rest of the season, he has every right to be infatuated.

San Francisco’s NaVorro Bowman had nine tackles and an interception in a 28-0 Niners win over the sad-sack L.A. Rams. There’s your defensive player of the week, folks.

We didn’t find out exactly what a Trevor Siemian is, but we sure founf out exactly what the Denver Broncos defense is about. After trailing 17-7 at the half, the Broncos held Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers to a field goal over the final 30 minutes. With that kind of support, Siemian doesn’t have to be the second coming of John Elway to have a successful season.

The Minnesota Vikings won 26-15 because the defense scored two touchdowns in the second half. That isn’t going to happen every week. Sam Bradford will likely take the QB’s job from Shaun Hill this week and the Vikes monster D had better be just as good against Green Bay on Sunday night.

The American TV media is so desperate to make the Dallas Cowboys a Super Bowl threat that it completely disposes of its objectivity and tries to tell the world that Dak Prescott had a great first week. Well, he was 25-for-45 for 227 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He put 19 points on the board in a 20-19 loss to the Giants. He wasn’t awful, but he’s not the answer.

As great a football player as Larry Fitzgerald is, he can’t win games by himself. Fitzgerald (who caught eight passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns) and the Arizona Cardinals lost 23-21 at home to Jimmy Garoppolo and the sort-of, kind-of New England Patriots. Maybe Arizona isn’t as good as we thought.

Jameis Winston might be ready to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a legitimate contender. Last week he was 23-for-32 for 281 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in a 31-24 win in Atlanta. Granted, Atlanta is kid of lousy but Tampa wasn’t supposed to be that good. They appear to be. That good.

If Ben Roethlisberger stays healthy (27-for-37 for 300 yards and three TDs in a 38-16 shellacking of Washington), Pittsburgh could win the Super Bowl.

So we know that much heading into Week 2. Last week, Dr. Football went 8-8 straight up and 6-10 against the spread. The Coach went 12-4 straight up and 7-9 against the spread.

This week? Let’s play.

THURSDAY NIGHT

New York Jets (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (0-1)

Line: Pick

Buffalo didn’t look good in the opener and this week they will be without receiver Sammy Watkins. The Jets played tough last week, and will again in this one.

Dr. Football: Take the Jets to win and cover.

The Coach: Bills at home.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Detroit Lions (1-0)

Line: Lions by 5.5

Detroit opened strong on the road while the Titans are a team that has won just three road games in two seasons.

Dr. Football: Take the Lions to win and cover.

The Coach: take the Lions to win and cover

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) at Houston Texans (1-0)

Line: Texans by 2

In what could be a playoff preview, this should be a tight, hard-hitting game. Go with the team that hits harder…and is at home.

Dr. Football: Take the Texans to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Texans to win and cover.

Miami Dolphins (0-1) at New England Patriots (1-0)

Line: Patriots by 6.5

Many were surprised at how well the Dolphins defense played in Seattle and now they fly back across the country to play in a very tough place. New England doesn’t lose often at home, and will pull off a squeaker here.

Dr. Football: Take the Patriots to win but not cover

The Coach: Take the Patriots to win and cover.

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-1)

Line: Ravens by 7

Cleveland’s only chance is if Baltimore doesn’t take Josh McCown seriously. Who would?

Dr. Football: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Ravens to win and cover.

Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Line: Steelers by 3

The Steelers beat the Bengals the last time they met, snuffing out Cincinnati’s playoff dreams. Different story with a healthy Andy Dalton. The Coach says: See item 10 above.

Dr. Football: Take the Bengals in an upset.

The Coach: take the Steelers to win and cover.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at Washington Redskins (0-1)

Line: Redskins by 2.5

Dallas has won three in a row in Washington and I can’t see a reason they can’t make it four against a dreadful Redskins team.

Dr. Football: Take the Cowboys to win.

The Coach: take the Washingtons to win and cover.

New Orleans Saints (0-1) at New York Giants (1-0)

Line: Giants by 5

I smell a shootout. Eli will beat Drew because the Saints defense isn’t any good.

Dr. Football: Take the Giants to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Saints and the points, by Giants win.

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-1)

Line: Panthers by 13.5

The 49ers travel across the country to face a well-rested Panthers team that I believe will stop at nothing to avenge last year’s embarrassing Super Bowl defeat.

Dr. Football: Take the Panthers to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Panthers to win but not cover.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) at Arizona Cardinals (0-1)

Line: Cardinals by 6.5

Tampa Bay is a much-improved team led by Jameis Winston but they’re playing against an Arizona team that won’t lose two straight at home.

Dr. Football: Take the Cardinals to win and cover.

The Coach: Arizona wins but Tampa covers.

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

Line: No Line

Russell Wilson or no Russell Wilson, the Seahawks will spoil the Rams homecoming party.

Dr. Football: Take the Seahawks to win and cover.

The Coach: Seahawks.

Indianapolis Colts (0-1) at Denver Broncos (1-0)

Line: Broncos by 6

Denver got off to a good start last week while even with Andrew Luck having a great game, it wasn’t enough for the Colts.

Dr. Football: Take the Broncos to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Broncos to win but not cover.

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Oakland Raiders (1-0)

Line: Raiders by 4.5

The Raiders offense looked good last week while the Falcons defense looked shaky.

Dr. Football: Take the Raiders to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Raiders to win and cover.

Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at San Diego Chargers (0-1)

Line: Chargers by 3

The Chargers choked last week and have lost Keenan Allen for the year. Jacksonville hung in there against the Packers and are a much improved team…but two in a row on the road is tough.

Dr. Football: Take the Chargers to win but not cover.

The Coach: Take the Chargers to win and cover.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Green Bay Packers (1-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-0)

Line: Packers by 2.5

The Vikings defense held it together wearing out the Titans last week…but this is Aaron Rodgers this week. But, I think the shiny new digs in Minny with the loudness the fans will create will get the Purple their first home victory in the new building.

Dr. Football: Take the Vikings in an upset.

The Coach: Take the Vikings defense.

MONDAY NIGHT

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Chicago Bears (0-1)

Line: Bears by 3

The Bears didn’t look too bad in their opener on the road and return home to face a rookie QB. Intimidating place for a first road start. The Coach says: See item No. 2 above.

Dr. Football: Take the Bears to win and cover.

The Coach: Take the Eagles

—THE COACH & DR. FOOTBALL