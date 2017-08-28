Phantom Is Fabulous

WINNIPEG, MB – The Phantom Of The Opera is now playing in Winnipeg.

My wife took her mom the other night, I was their driver. Jackie texted me during the intermission, “she’s loving it!”

Critics say this Phantom is bigger and better than ever before and in talking with my mother-in-law on the drive home, she agrees!

52 cast and orchestra makes this Phantom one of the largest productions on tour right now. By all accounts, this latest version of Phantom is loaded with many exciting special effects including of course the legendary chandelier. Not to mention the beloved story and thrilling score. And I can’t end this without mentioning Derrick Davis who’s making history for the tour as the first man of African and Latin descent to play the Phantom.

The Broadway Across Canada production of Phantom is at the Centennial Concert Hall until Sunday.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News