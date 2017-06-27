These Pets In Winnipeg Need A New Home

WINNIPEG, MB. — These two pets are looking for their fur-ever home.

They’re waiting to meet you at the Winnipeg Humane Society.

You can call the Winnipeg Humane Society at 204-982-2021 to make an appointment.

Chew

File: #384653

Hey you, yeah, you!

Are you looking for an outgoing furry friend to keep you company and make you laugh?

Well look no further, you’ve come across the right dog!

My name’s Chew, and I’m sure to tug (or chew) at your heart strings.

I LOVE to play with toys, so I hope you’re just as playful and active as I am.

At this time I would need to go to a home without other pets or young kids, but that just means we get to spend more quality time together!

Come meet me today and you’ll see why I’m the perfect dog for you!

Midma

File: #387264

I don’t want to brag, but I’m the perfect pal!

I have lived with children and a dog before and we got along great!

I love attention and will never turn down a cuddle session.

My hobbies include cuddling, looking out the window, and attempting to steal food from my human friends when they aren’t looking!

In no time you’ll learn to love all my cute quirks! Let’s start getting to know each other today!

—MyToba News

Photos – Winnipeg Humane Society