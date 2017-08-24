Peter Mansbridge “Live Coast to Coast The Stories Behind the Stories”

“These are personal stories I’ve collected over the decades,” Mansbridge explains. “Most have never made it to air… but they tell you something about Canada, about Canadians, about journalism and yes, about me. And some may surprise you!”

Mansbridge’s career at the CBC is without precedent. He served as the chief correspondent of CBC News, helmed it’s award winning flagship show The National, anchored all CBC News specials, and hosted the much quoted interview program Mansbridge: One on One. For his work, Mansbridge has received more than a dozen national awards for broadcast excellence—yet for all the accolades, he remains an astoundingly grounded individual, with self-deprecating humour and unparalleled integrity.

Known for his trademark voice and unflappable onscreen presence, Mansbridge has also found success as an author. His book Mansbridge: One on One was a national bestseller, and he’s penned contributions to The 100 Photos That Changed Canada, Canada’s Great War Album, and the ambitious essay collection 100 Days That Changed Canada.

Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast will be in Winnipeg on Nov 30 at the Centennial Concert Hall, tickets go on sale Monday. Mansbridge has received 13 honorary doctorates, including three this year, from the University of Calgary, McMaster University and the University of Toronto. In 2008 Mansbridge was named an Officer of the Order of Canada—one of the country’s highest civilian honours—for his “contributions to broadcasting, for his commitment to helping Canadians better understand their country and the world, and for his dedication to literacy and Canada’s youth.” Away from the news desk, Mansbridge has been recognized by leading universities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and, of course, Canada. He’s been a Fellow at Yale, has lectured at Oxford, was named Chancellor of Mount Allison University, and is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

– For five decades, including 30 years as anchor of CBC’s The National, Peter Mansbridge, one of Canada’s most respected and recognizable figures, has guided Canadians through the political, economic, and cultural events that have shaped our country and our world. Mansbridge will venture coast to coast to share his unique perspective on some of the most compelling stories, people, and events that he’s covered. These are the untold stories of his career – stories that will make you think, make you laugh, and make you never look at the news in quite the same way. Peter Mansbridge: Live Coast to Coast will kick off in St. John’s, NFLD on October 21 and stop at 16 intimate venues across the Canada. Full tour listing and dates below.