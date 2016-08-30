Peter Katz to play Winnipeg

JUNO-nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz is set to return to Winnipeg on October 28, 2016. Peter will bring his French version of “We Are The Reckoning” to the WECC.

Peter spent the better part of the past 2 years writing well over 50 new songs. His hard work paid off when he attracted the attention of co-producers Royal Wood (multiple Juno-Award Nominee) and Bill Lefler (Ingrid Michaelson, Cary Brothers), who signed on to help create his latest album. Katz will be joined by multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Rollo.

Here’s what some media have said about Katz;

“Try listening without getting goosebumps” London Free Press

“One of the most promising songwriters of our time” B.Y.E. Magazine Germany

