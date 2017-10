WINNIPEG, MB – Assiniboine Park Zoo says it had to euthanize Perry, a 23 year old camel.

The female Bactrian camel was born at the Toronto Zoo but has lived here since 1994.

Perry was being treated for age-related issues when the decision was made to put her down.

Zoo officials say she’ll be missed by everyone, especially zookeepers who’ve cared for her for a very long time.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File