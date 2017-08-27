Pedestrian Dies Near Portage After Semi Strikes Him

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 27th at 6:00pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — A man has died after being struck by a semi near Portage la Prairie.

It happened Saturday evening around 7:00pm at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 and Highway 16.

Investigators believe the 39-year-old man stepped out in front of the semi trailer.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 51-year-old driver was not injured.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was closed for several hours but reopened around 9:40pm.

Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
