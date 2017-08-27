Pedestrian Dies Near Portage After Semi Strikes Him
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — A man has died after being struck by a semi near Portage la Prairie.
It happened Saturday evening around 7:00pm at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway 1 and Highway 16.
Investigators believe the 39-year-old man stepped out in front of the semi trailer.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 51-year-old driver was not injured.
Eastbound traffic on Highway 1 was closed for several hours but reopened around 9:40pm.
Portage la Prairie RCMP continue to investigate.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File