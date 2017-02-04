PC Baby Food Recalled Over Bacteria Concerns

WINNIPEG, MB — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling baby food because it might contain dangerous bacteria.

It affects PC Organics brand Apple, Blueberry & Green Pea strained baby food, which can aid the growth of Clostridium botulinum.

The product was distributed from coast-to-coast.

It has a size of 128 mL with a date of 2017 OC 31 and a UPC of 0 60383 06292 7.

Affected products should not be consumed. You should throw them out or return them for a refund.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by a consumer complaint, but that no illnesses have been reported.

Clostridium botulinum contaminated food may not even taste, smell, or look spoiled.

It can cause nausea, vomiting, fatigue, dizziness, blurred or double vision, dry mouth, respiratory failure, and paralysis.

Severe food poisoning from Clostridium botulinum can even cause death.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News