Pawsome Pets: Meet Mike, the scooter-riding Siamese cat

Well, Manitoba–I asked for animal webstars and you responded. We still need more, so please keep those emails coming to jh (at) mytoba (dot) ca.!

Larry CD2, soon to retire to the balmy climes of Mexico, sent us this story about his Siamese cat Mike, who loves to ride in Larry’s Scooter.

“My little buddy Mike is eight years old. He has been riding on the floor of a scooter since he was a kitten. Now since he is older he rides in a Ural sidecar. I often find him sitting proudly on the back of my motorcycle seat as we drive down Portage Avenue at night. We’re moving to the Canadian area of Lake Chapala of Mexico this month, where he will be seen riding a scooter again.”

Thanks so much for sharing Mike’s story, Larry. Do you have an animal who deserves some time in the spotlight? Send me your pet stories, poems, photos, songs, videos–whatever it is, we’d love to run it in this column. Shoot me an email at jh (at) mytoba (dot) ca and make your pet a web star.

Looking for a new family member to love? Here are the Winnipeg Humane Society’s Adoptable Animals of the Week. If you end up adopting a furever friend because you saw it in this column, please let me know. We’d love to feature you both! There may even be prizes involved. Just sayin’.

Rover 378367

This adorable fellow is Rover. He may be an older cat, but that just adds to his character, right? Rover is a little bit shy at first, but he’s super friendly once you get to know him better. He absolutely loves chin scratches, so don’t hold back when you visit him. Rover is FREE to adopt.

Clifford 378925

You’ve probably heard about Clifford the Big Red Dog. Well, this is Clifford the Little Green Bird. She knows it’s kind of a funny name for a female bird, but that’s okay; she likes to stand out. And if her unusual name doesn’t grab your attention, her vibrant colours likely will. She’s looking for a home now so she hopes you’ll come see her soon. The adoption fee for all birds is only $20.00 this week.

April 359036

April is a friendly girl who enjoys affection in small amounts before happily napping in a warm spot or watching out the window. She will make a great companion, so please consider adopting her. You can adopt April for FREE.

Found a pet you’d love to take home? Visit the Winnipeg Humane Society website or give them a call at 204-982-2035.

Do you have a pawsome pet you’d like us to know about? Send me an email at jh at mytoba dot ca. Be sure to include a photo, a brief story, and please let us know what town or city you live in.

– J.H. MONCRIEFF, MyToba Pets