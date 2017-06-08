Should Patio Smoking Be Banned In Winnipeg?

WINNIPEG, MB – Should smoking be banned on outdoor patios at Winnipeg restaurants and bars? City hall has decided to try and answer that question.

Councillor Mike Pagtakhan, chair of the community services committee, wants city staff to consult with Winnipeggers on the issue and see what other places are doing.

We’re the last big city in the country allowing smoking on patios after Regina changed its law last month.

If you’re a smoker, don’t worry…if there is a ban, it won’t happen until next summer at the earliest.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News