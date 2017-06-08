Should Patio Smoking Be Banned In Winnipeg?
WINNIPEG, MB – Should smoking be banned on outdoor patios at Winnipeg restaurants and bars? City hall has decided to try and answer that question.
Councillor Mike Pagtakhan, chair of the community services committee, wants city staff to consult with Winnipeggers on the issue and see what other places are doing.
We’re the last big city in the country allowing smoking on patios after Regina changed its law last month.
If you’re a smoker, don’t worry…if there is a ban, it won’t happen until next summer at the earliest.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
5 Comments
100% Yes
Many of those patios were added to the businesses so the business could cater to customers that smoke would have a place to smoke. Having incurred the cost of adding the patios, the businesses should be the ones who decide if patrons can smoke there or not.
If the city is now going to ban smoking on these patios, the city should be required to reimburse the businesses for the expenses they incurred building the patios.
If the city was really against smoking, the city would pass a bylaw outlawing the buying & selling of tobacco products within city limits.
Yes it should be banned. The City of Winnipeg council members whomever they are should be able to realize really quickly that no one who decides to eat outside on the patio at restaurants across Winnipeg want some person smoking next to them. I for one wouldn’t want myself or my lunch/dinner order smelling or tasting like garbage due to another customer smoking.
I don’t think it should be banned. Many patios have designated smoking and non-smoking areas now and it works quite fine. People on a patio could be next to a transit bus emitting diesel fuel and that’s ok???
Restaurants, bars, outside meeting areas should have a choice as to be smoking or non smoking and have it posted which it is. At the same time make it illegal for underage persons, and those who are expecting a new born from entering such a place who allows smoking. Let the people decide by choosing which type of establishment will survive by their choice of patronage.