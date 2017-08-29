The Pas RCMP Lay Arson Charges

THE PAS, MB. — An 18-year-old Pukatawagan man is facing charges for a fire in The Pas.

It happened Sunday morning around 9:00am at an abandoned restaurant on Fischer Avenue.

The blaze had fully engulfed the structure of The New Hawaiian Restaurant.

There were also two apartments on the upper floor, but only one was occupied.

No injuries were reported.

The Pas RCMP say the building has suffered extensive damage but no estimate was available.

Skywalker Castel has been slapped with two counts of Arson and Mischief over $5,000.

He was released on a promise to appear in court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Trent Allen, Opasquia Times