Parts Of Southwestern Manitoba Under Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Spencer Fernando
Posted: August 26th at 4:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

VIRDEN, MB – The southwestern corner of Manitoba is under a severe thunderstorm watch.

According to Environment Canada, Virden, Souris, Melita, Boissevain, and Turtle Mountain Provincial Park are facing a storm with potential for heavy rain, very strong wind gusts, and up to nickel size hail.

On the map below, the areas in red are under the severe thunderstorm watch. The areas in grey face air quality warnings.

Note: This information is accurate as of 4:30 pm, August 26. For the latest update, click here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

