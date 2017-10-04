Part Of Winnipeg Perimeter Highway Closing On October 6

WINNIPEG, MB – Part of the Perimeter Highway will be out of commission for about three days.

PTH 101 (North Perimeter Highway), north of PTH 15 will be closed starting Friday, October 6th at 7:00 pm, until approximately 3:00 pm, Monday, October 9th.

Both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed during that time.

According to the Manitoba Infrastructure Department, permitted long-combination vehicles will be required to travel on PTH 100 (South Perimeter Highway), south of Winnipeg, to access PTH 101 north of Winnipeg.

Additonally, permitted oversized and overweight vehicles will be required to use alternate routes that have been approved by Manitoba Infrastructure and the City of Winnipeg.

The closure is due to railway repairs at the CN railway crossing.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News