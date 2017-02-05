Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Parsonfield Performing At The Winnipeg West End Cultural Centre

Spencer Fernando
Posted: February 5th at 6:30pm MUSIC, Featured, ARTS

Winnipeg, MB – Parsonfield – a big hit at the Winnipeg Folk Festival – will be performing Thursday, March 2nd at the West End Cultural Centre.

Here is how Parsonfield is described by The Bluegrass Situation:

“Integrating banjos, vibes and mandolin into their ramshackle set-ups, they offer up a series of heartfelt nods, the best of which – the lilting “The Hurry All Around,” the rousing “Punching the Air,” a gently shuffling “Weeds or Wildflowers” – ensure an instant affability… Given the fun and frenzy they currently purvey, Parsonsfield offers an illuminating good time.”

Doors open at 7:15 pm, and the show starts at 8:00 pm.

Advance tickets are $22.50

Learn more at the WECC website.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – WECC website

