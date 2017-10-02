Parker, Ambanza Named Wesmen Players Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — University of Winnipeg Wesmen Women’s Volleyball player Emma Parker and Men’s Basketball player Narcisse Ambanza have been selected as the Players of the Week.

Emma Parker

Women’s Volleyball

Parker a first year Science major finished with 47 kills, 29 defensive digs, eight blocks and four service aces at this past weekend’s Women’s Volleyball Challenge.

The 5-10 left side was a starter in four of the five matches played during the three day event.

Parker already has a connection to the Wesmen Family.

Her father Will played for the Wesmen Men’s Basketball team (1982-1987).

Her mother Ardith (Lernout) starred for the Wesmen Women’s Volleyball program in the 1980’s and was a team mate of Women’s Volleyball head coach Diane Scott.

Narcisse Ambanza

Men’s Basketball

Ambanza and the men’s basketball team started their pre-season schedule with a two game series in Thunder Bay against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves.

The second year Business and Administration student scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists in the two games.

In Friday’s contest he led the Wesmen with 25 points and seven rebounds.

Winnipeg will be in action this Friday and Saturday at the University of Manitoba Tournament.

—MyToba Sports

Photos – Provided