Paramedics To Get Manitoba Licence Plate

WINNIPEG, MB – To recognize the efforts of paramedics across the province, a member-based specialty licence plate is now available to qualifying Manitoba emergency medical services (EMS) providers, Crown Services Minister Ron Schuler and Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced today.

“For paramedics across the province, this new licence plate is a distinctive way for active and retired paramedics to demonstrate the bonds that unite them,” said Schuler. “The new licence plate reflects the history and culture of paramedics, while also meeting the needs of all our road safety partners.”

The new plate series, which is administered by Manitoba Public Insurance, is available to current and retired licensed emergency medical services providers, as well as their immediate families. Immediate family members of fallen paramedics are also eligible for paramedic specialty plates.

Manitoba’s paramedic plate will be blue in colour, with a red EKG line crossing the bottom of the plate as well as the phrase ‘Responding for Life’. The symbol chosen for the plate contains the paramedic Star of Life atop a red maple leaf.

“Paramedics play an incredibly important role in delivering emergency medical services to Manitobans,” said Goertzen. “This specialty licence plate is a unique way to recognize the dedication and commitment of these front-line emergency medical service providers and is a symbol of pride for their public service.”

The plates will cost $70, with $30 from each purchase going toward the Canadian Mental Health Association (Manitoba and Winnipeg region). Licence plate applications can be downloaded from www.mpi.mb.ca.

“This distinct licence plate serves to recognize the valuable contribution that paramedics make to the lives of Manitobans each and every day,” said Eric Glass, administrative director, Paramedic Association of Manitoba. “But equally important to us is that proceeds from the sale of these plates will be directed to the Canadian Mental Health Association to assist with future initiatives targeting paramedic mental wellness.”

-Government of Manitoba