Pallister Takes Aim At Fed’s Carbon Pricing

WINNIPEG, MB. — Brian Pallister’s provincial government has responded to Ottawa’s proposed backstop and benchmarks for carbon pricing.

It highlights the significant investments Manitobans have made in renewable energy.

The response also notifies of the province’s decision to seek a legal opinion on its right to develop its own ‘made-in-Manitoba’ plan.

“Our province is a leader in clean energy and the federal government should credit the significant investments Manitobans have made over the last few decades,” says Premier Brian Pallister.

“The federal government can provide flexibility and recognition for ongoing efforts in each province and territory rather than impose its carbon pricing policy. For this reason, we are seeking a legal opinion on whether the provincial government has the jurisdiction to implement a made-in-Manitoba plan without interference from the federal government.”

Ottawa released a technical paper on the federal carbon pricing backstop on June 9th and requested comprehensive feedback from each province and territory by June 30.

“The federal backstop plan fails to accommodate provincial plans, such as Manitoba’s own, which would actually further the national objectives for greenhouse-gas reductions,” says Pallister.

“Manitobans have invested billions of dollars in clean energy for decades and deserve credit for that early action to reduce emissions.”

Manitoba sources 98 per cent of its power from clean, renewable hydroelectricity.

The province also accounts for less than three per cent of Canada’s total carbon emissions, the premier added.

—MyToba News

Photo – File