Pallister Statement On Northern Wildfire Evacuation

Hal Anderson
Posted: September 1st

WINNIPEG, MB – The following is a statement issued by Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister on the evacuation of northern communities due to wildfire danger…

“Our thoughts and concerns are with the residents of Wasagamack, St. Theresa Point and Garden Hill First Nations, as well as the Northern Affairs Community of Island Lake and all of those impacted by these wildfires.  Their safety and security is our top priority.

Manitobans are grateful for the work of the Manitoba Sustainable Development Wildfire Program on its fire suppression efforts, the provincial Emergency Measures Organization for co-ordinating support from other government agencies, as well as local leadership, staff and our partners at the Red Cross, Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada (INAC) and Department of National Defence (DND).

I also want to thank the many professionals and volunteers assisting with this operation in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson and within the First Nations communities, putting themselves in harm’s way to control and combat the fires.

Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has reached out to the leaders of the affected communities, as well as Grand Chief Arlen Dumas and Grand Chief Sheila North-Wilson.

We are a community in Manitoba and members of our community are in distress.  We are responding as we always do to help our friends and neighbours in need.”

